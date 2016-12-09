U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
MOSCOW The Russian Investigative Committee is continuing "active investigative activity" into the case of ex-economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev, the committee said on Friday.
Ulyukayev was dismissed and put under house arrest in November over allegations he extorted a $2 million (1.59 million pounds) bribe from top oil producer Rosneft. His lawyer says he denies the charges.
(writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Christian Lowe)
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.