Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev who was detained by law enforcement officials on corruption charges, is escorted upon his arrival for a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW The Russian Investigative Committee is continuing "active investigative activity" into the case of ex-economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev, the committee said on Friday.

Ulyukayev was dismissed and put under house arrest in November over allegations he extorted a $2 million (1.59 million pounds) bribe from top oil producer Rosneft. His lawyer says he denies the charges.

