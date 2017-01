Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev who was detained by law enforcement officials on corruption charges, is escorted upon his arrival for a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday he did not understand what had happened to Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who was detained overnight on bribery charges.

Medvedev said he had discussed the case with President Vladimir Putin who he said had the same opinion.

