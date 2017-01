A view through a construction fence shows the Kremlin towers and St. Basil's Cathedral on a hot summer day in central Moscow, Russia, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/File Photo

MOSCOW Expanded U.S. sanctions on Russia are not consistent with talks over possible cooperation between Russia and the United States in other areas, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"This is not consistent with talks over possible cooperation in sensitive areas that the two presidents discussed," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama met during the G20 summit in China earlier this week.

