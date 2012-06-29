ST PETERSBURG, Russia Russia said after talks with the United States on Friday that there was a chance that world powers would find common ground on how to resolve the conflict in Syria at crisis talks in Geneva on Saturday.

But Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that it would be counterproductive to try to impose the outcome of the political transition process in advance.

"We have a very good chance to find common ground at the conference in Geneva tomorrow," Lavrov told reporters after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in St Petersburg.

