MOSCOW The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that "anti-Cuban" actions recently announced by Washington were regrettable and that Moscow confirmed its solidarity with Havana.

The ministry also said that the new approach towards Cuba by the U.S. administration resembles a "Cold war rhetoric".

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans travelling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was cancelling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" liberalising ties with Havana.

