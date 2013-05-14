China's 2017 defence budget rise to slow again
BEIJING Defying pressure for a strong increase in defence spending, China said on Saturday its military budget this year would grow about 7 percent, its slowest pace since 2010.
MOSCOW Russia declared a U.S. diplomat accused of seeking to recruit a Russian intelligence officer "persona non grata" on Tuesday and ordered him to leave the country.
"Such provocative actions in the spirit of the Cold War will by no means promote the strengthening of mutual trust," the Foreign Ministry said after a Russian security agency said a diplomat had been caught trying to recruit an intelligence officer as a spy.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
BEIJING Defying pressure for a strong increase in defence spending, China said on Saturday its military budget this year would grow about 7 percent, its slowest pace since 2010.
PARIS Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron cemented his status as favourite to win the French presidency on Friday as pressure mounted on his conservative rival, Francois Fillon, to pull out because of a deepening financial scandal.
PARIS General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.