MOSCOW President Barack Obama is likely to visit Russia in the first half of 2013 despite a "mini-crisis" in relations over U.S. moves to punish Russians accused of rights violations, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy adviser to President Vladimir Putin, gave no further details. Obama and Putin have both signalled since winning presidential elections this year that they want an improvement in U.S.-Russian ties.

