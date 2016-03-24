Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday that he had agreed with Russian leaders to accelerate efforts to achieve a political solution in Syria.

Speaking after four hours of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, Kerry said those efforts would include persuading Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to engage fully in talks about a political transition.

"Russia will have to speak itself as to what it is going to choose to do in order to help Mr Assad make the right decisions, but we agreed today that we will accelerate the effort to try to move the political process forward," Kerry told a news conference.

"I believe that Russia is fully engaged in this effort and all of us are going to try and get President Assad to make the right decision over these next days to engage in a political process that results in a genuine transition" and brings peace to Syria," Kerry said.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Lidia Kelly)