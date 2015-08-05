MOSCOW Russia and the United States have not been able to agree a common approach to fighting Islamic State, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday after his second meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in recent days.

"We all agree that Islamic State is the common threat, common evil. We agree that we need to join efforts to fight this phenomenon as soon and as effective as possible," Lavrov said in comments carried live by Russian state TV from Malaysia.

"For now we don't have a joint approach on how specifically we can do it given the stand-off between various players on the ground, including armed units of the Syrian opposition."

