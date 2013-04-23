German police shut shopping mall over fears of attack
ESSEN, Germany German police sealed off and closed a shopping mall in the heart of the western city of Essen on Saturday after the security services warned of a possible terrorist attack.
BRUSSELS Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Russia was studying changes to the U.S. missile defence programme, but was still seeking guarantees that it would not be used against Russia.
Lavrov made the statement after a meeting with NATO ministers in Brussels, including his U.S. counterpart John Kerry.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Adrian Croft)
BEIRUT Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said U.S. forces in Syria were "invaders" and he had yet to see "anything concrete" emerge from U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to prioritise the fight against Islamic State.
PARIS France's far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon said on Saturday he had secured the 500 endorsements from elected officials needed in order to run in the election.