MOSCOW Russian missiles will be able to breach the anti-missile defence shield being built by the United States, the head of Russia's strategic missile forces was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"Expert estimates show that, according to its ability to analyse data and fire power, the (U.S.) anti-missile defence system being deployed today is not able to resist a massive salvo from a unit of (Russia's) strategic missile forces," agencies quoted Colonel-General Sergei Karakayev as saying.

