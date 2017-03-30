Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the International Arctic Forum in Arkhangelsk, Russia March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

ARKHANGELSK, Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he was ready to meet U.S. president Donald Trump at an Arctic summit in Finland.

Russian president made this remark responding to his Finnish counterpart, who said he would be happy to receive Russian and U.S. presidents in Finland.

(Reporting by Oxana Kobzeva; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by VLadimir Soldatkin)