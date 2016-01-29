MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed his indignation to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday over "made up accusations" against Russia's leadership by senior officials from the U.S. administration, Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

"It was stressed that the guilt for the deliberate escalation of tension in bilateral relations fully rests with Washington," the ministry said.

A White House spokesman had said that earlier comments by a U.S. Treasury Department official alleging Russian President Vladimir Putin was corrupt were "a reflection of the administration's view".

The Kremlin said earlier on Friday that these comments were outrageous and insulting, aiming to influence Russia's next presidential election.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)