MOSCOW Russia will not expel anyone in response to U.S. sanctions against Moscow and the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats from the United States, the Kremlin quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying in the statement on Friday.

"We will not expel anyone," Putin said in a statement.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he had proposed to Putin that Russia expel 35 U.S. diplomats and ban U.S. diplomatic staff from using two facilities in Moscow in retaliation for expulsions and sanctions imposed by Washington. Lavrov said allegations that Russia had interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election were baseless.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Catherine Evans)