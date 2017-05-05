MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will discuss de-escalation zones in Syria when they meet in Alaska this month, Russian news agencies quoted Lavrov's deputy Mikhail Bogdanov as saying on Friday.

Lavrov and Tillerson have earlier agreed to hold talks during an Arctic Council event in Fairbanks, Alaska, on May 10-11.

Russian news agencies quoted Russian envoy at Syria peace talks Alexander Lavrentyev as saying earlier on Friday that the de-escalation, or safe zones which are being created in Syria would be closed for warplanes of the United States and those of the U.S.-led coalition.

(Reporting by Dmirty Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)