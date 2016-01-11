U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after a joint news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

WASHINGTON The U.S. and Russian foreign ministers spoke by telephone about topics including the Syrian political process, the fight against Islamic State militants, Middle East regional issues, Ukraine, North Korea's recent nuclear test and U.S.-Russian bilateral ties, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

"They agreed to stay in close touch, and to look for an opportunity to meet, in the days ahead," State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a brief description of the call between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov but did not say why they might meet.

