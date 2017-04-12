Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during a news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday after holding talks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that some progress had been made on Syria and that a working group would be set up to examine the poor state of U.S.-Russia ties.

Lavrov, addressing a news conference, said President Vladimir Putin had said Moscow was ready to restore an air safety agreement covering Syria which it had suspended after last week's U.S. missile strikes on Syria.

Moscow and Washington had also agreed to continue cooperating to try to find a political solution for Syria, he said.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin/Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)