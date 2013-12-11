WASHINGTON Russia on Wednesday proposed a series of bilateral trade negotiations with the United States under the umbrella of a hoped-for new trade agenda between the two countries, a senior Russian official said.

He said Russia, in a meeting with top U.S. trade officials on Wednesday, had floated the idea of establishing a framework for talks that could lead to up to five separate deals, beginning with a pact on investment.

"Maybe we won't call it free trade agreement negotiations, but maybe comprehensive approach and comprehensive trade agenda, which would mean that we could divide the whole agenda into different agreements," the official said.

The proposal was made in a meeting between Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov and U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman, according to the official.

A spokesperson for Froman's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Ultimately it would mean a comprehensive free trade zone agreement, but to negotiate that between America and Russia, it would take 10 or 15 years," the official said. "We need something which is practical."

