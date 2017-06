The Kremlin said that a meeting between Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, and Russian state development bank Vnesheconombank was a routine business encounter.

"Tens of meetings were held and one of these meetings was with Kushner's company and with him. It is routine business," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a conference call with reporters.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Kevin O'Flynn; Editing by Christian Lowe)