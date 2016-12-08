MOSCOW Russia's foreign ministry has no plans to meet with Carter Page who was previously described as a foreign-policy adviser to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

"As things stand this morning, there are no plans in the foreign ministry to hold a meeting with him," Interfax quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.

RIA news agency reported earlier on Thursday that Page had arrived in Moscow to meet with businessmen and politicians.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jack Stubbs)