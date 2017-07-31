FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 14 hours
Russian court transfers tycoon Vekselberg's aides to house arrest - lawyers
#Business News
July 31, 2017 / 6:42 PM / in 14 hours

Russian court transfers tycoon Vekselberg's aides to house arrest - lawyers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the Board of Directors of Renova Group Viktor Vekselberg attends a session during the Week of Russian Business, organized by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), in Moscow, Russia March 16, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court has ordered two senior executives of firms controlled by Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg to be moved from a detention centre, where they have been held since last year, to house arrest, their lawyers said on Monday.

Russian law enforcement officers detained Evgeny Olkhovik, a managing director of Renova, and Boris Vainzikher, chief executive of Renova subsidiary T Plus, in September 2016 under a criminal case into allegations that executives in firms controlled by Vekselberg had bribed regional officials.

Slideshow (2 Images)

The court has decided to transfer both managers to house arrest until Aug. 6, Anatoly Lukinykh, Olkhovik's lawyer, told Reuters. Konstantin Rivkin, lawyers for Vainzikher, said the court had approved the house arrest until Aug 4-5.

The court will then consider possible extension of house arrest, they added.

Vekselberg's Renova group, which has interests in telecoms, mining, and utilities, declined to comment. T Plus also declined to comment.

(This version of the story corrects name of one of Vainzikher's lawyers in third paragraph)

Reporting by Svetlana Reiter; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Richard Balmforth

