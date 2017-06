FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the National Oil and Gas Forum in Moscow, Russia, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW Energy ministers of Russia and Venezuela said on Monday that the global oil deal to cut production has a positive impact on the global market, Russia's energy ministry said in a statement.

Russian energy minister Alexander Novak has discussed the deal with Venezuelan oil minister Nelson Martinez and foreign minister Delcy Rodriguez on Monday. Both are on the visit to Moscow.

