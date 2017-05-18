Hinkley Point likely to be only new UK nuclear plant - SSE CEO
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro discussed by telephone the situation on global oil markets, including the agreement on oil output reduction between OPEC and non-OPEC countries, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe)
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
PARIS Boeing unveiled a new version of its bestselling 737 aircraft on Monday, injecting life into a faltering civil aviation market as French President Emmanuel Macron flew in to open the world's biggest air show in Paris.
LONDON Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.