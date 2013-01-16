MOSCOW Telecoms group Vimpelcom VIP.N, with assets in Russia, Italy and various emerging markets, said it aims to boost annual cashflow by up to $2.9 billion (1.8 billion pounds) by the end of 2015.

"The biggest message today is that our value creation model is centered around increasing cashflows," said CEO Jo Lunder in prepared remarks on a conference call ahead of Vimpelcom's analyst day on Wednesday.

"That's up to $2.9 billion in improved cashflows in a three year perspective."

The company detailed plans to generate annual cashflow improvements of $2 billion from operations and between $600 million and $900 million from financial improvements. In a slide to accompany the call it said it would achieve this by outsourcing, "lean processes" and "headcount rightsizing".

It also said it will make dividend payments of at least 80 cents per share a year through 2014.

Amsterdam-registered Vimpelcom recently beat expectations for third-quarter earnings, highlighting the prospects of strong future dividends. Vimpelcom said it would keep its dividend payments of at least 80 cents between 2012 and 2014.

At its last analyst day in November 2011, Vimpelcom said it would make dividend payments of at least 80 cents a share a year between 2011 and 2013.

(Reporting By Megan Davies; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)