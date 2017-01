Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference after a meeting on Syria with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Geneva, Switzerland, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a meeting on the sidelines of Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, September 2, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to continue talks on a territorial dispute over the Kurile islands, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters on Friday after talks between the two leaders.

"They agreed we would continue the talks and the results would be made public during the visit of the Russian leader to Japan before the end of the year," Lavrov said.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)