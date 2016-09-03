VLADIVOSTOK, Russia Russia expects the political situation in Uzbekistan to remain stable after the death of President Islam Karimov, the Kremlin's top political adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said on Saturday.

"We hope (the situation) will be stable," Ushakov told reporters on the sidelines of a business forum in the east Russian city of Vladivostok.

Karimov, authoritarian president of ex-Soviet Uzbekistan for more than 25 years, died on Friday.

