Israel PM Netanyahu to meet with Trump on Feb 15 - White House
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia Russia expects the political situation in Uzbekistan to remain stable after the death of President Islam Karimov, the Kremlin's top political adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said on Saturday.
"We hope (the situation) will be stable," Ushakov told reporters on the sidelines of a business forum in the east Russian city of Vladivostok.
Karimov, authoritarian president of ex-Soviet Uzbekistan for more than 25 years, died on Friday.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing in Moscow by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Robert Birsel)
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO Police were investigating a single suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people, with a second person who was arrested now considered a witness, authorities said on Monday.
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to act as defender of Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.