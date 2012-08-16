MOSCOW Vozrozhdenie (VZRZ.MM), one of Russia's largest private banks, is sticking to its 2012 lending growth and profit forecasts and expects earnings to rise further next year, new Chief Executive Alexander Dolgopolov told Reuters.

Vozrozhdenie, a top-30 Russian lender, had been targeting lending growth of 15-20 percent this year and net profit of around 2 billion roubles ($62.6 million). Dolgopolov said the bank was on track to achieve this goal.

"We are fulfilling the plan and all the key figures announced earlier will be reached," Dolgopolov said in an interview at the lender's head office in central Moscow.

Last year, the bank posted net profit of 1.6 billion roubles, with its loan portfolio growing by almost 20 percent. It lagged the overall banking system's growth of 30 percent, driven mainly by rapid growth in loan portfolios of state-controlled banks.

"There is no net profit forecast for the next year yet but it will be definitely higher than this year," Dolgopolov said.

