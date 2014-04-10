MOSCOW Russia's second largest bank VTB (VTBR.MM) (VTBRq.L) said the Bank of England had made demands of its UK subsidiary regarding capital and liquidity which were 'unjust' although not yet a threat to its business.

VTB's CEO Andrei Kostin said in an interview with Russia's Izvestia newspaper on Thursday that the bank had experienced unusual demands from the Bank of England in relation to its subsidiary in London which he suspected had political motives.

The Bank of England declined to comment.

The European Union and the United States have imposed targeted visa bans and asset freezes on Russian and Ukrainian individuals, aimed at punishing Russia's elite for annexing Crimea, but have stopped short of broader economic sanctions. VTB has not been targeted officially.

The bank's chief financial officer Herbert Moos later said at a press conference to announce the bank's three year strategy that the Bank of England's unjust additional demands were regarding capital and liquidity.

VTB could close its subsidiary there but as yet does not see such a threat and is awaiting a compromise, CEO Kostin said at the briefing. Kostin said that the bank did not see pressure on its businesses in Europe or the U.S.

The Russian bank said it aims to grow profits by nearly 80 percent by 2016 but that profits this year may be harder to achieve due to provisions related to its exposure to Ukraine.

VTB has previously said it has exposure to Ukraine of 20 billion roubles and that its operations there amount to about 2-3 percent of the bank's total operations. It has said that it still considers Ukraine to be one of its key markets.

VTB aims to grow profits to 160-180 billion roubles (2.6-2.98 billion pounds) in 2016, from 101 billion last year. It forecasts total assets will grow to 12-13 trillion roubles, from 8.8 trillion roubles last year. Return on equity will grow to 15 percent, from 12 percent, VTB said.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Megan Davies, editing by Elizabeth Piper and Elaine Hardcastle)