GENEVA Russia is likely to ratify its membership of the World Trade Organization after its presidential election next year, Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Friday.

"The latest will be May," Shuvalov told reporters on the sidelines of the WTO's ministerial conference in Geneva, shortly after the WTO approved Russian accession.

"It will be anyway after the elections. It doesn't relate to the elections at all. We need some time and we would like that process to be supported by the people."

(Reporting by Tom Miles)