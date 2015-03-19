Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
MOSCOW Russia's second-biggest food retailer X5 (PJPq.L) said on Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit dropped 35.6 percent, year-on-year, to 2.8 billion roubles ($46.6 million).
X5 also said its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 19.4 percent to 13.5 billion roubles, with its EBITDA margin sliding to 7.4 percent from 7.5 percent a year earlier.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.