The logo of Russia's top crude producer Rosneft is seen on a price information board of a gasoline station, with the Ostankino television and radio tower seen in the background, in Moscow July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said on Monday that it expected no claims to be made against the company in connection with a Hague court ruling that has awarded some $50 billion (29.45 billion pounds) to ex-shareholders of defunct oil firm Yukos.

Rosneft also said in a statement it was not a defendant in the case and that the ruling would not have a negative impact on its "commercial activity and assets".

Rosneft bought the bulk of Yukos assets though auctions after the company was declared bankrupt.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Williams)