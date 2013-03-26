KIGALI A grenade blast in the Rwandan capital Kigali on Tuesday killed one person and injured eight others, a police spokesman said, in an attack reminiscent of similar incidents beginning in 2010.

The grenade exploded in the early evening between a bus station and a market in the Kimironko area of Kigali, the spokesman said.

Police later said on their Twitter site that two suspects had been arrested.

There were at least three grenade attacks last year, all in March. One of them killed one person and wounded five others in the north of Rwanda and two other attacks injured six in Kigali.

The landlocked central African nation suffered at least two grenade attacks in 2011 and Kigali faced a string of such attacks in 2010.

Rwanda's High Court sentenced 19 people to prison terms ranging from five years to life for their part in the 2011 attacks. The government blamed the 2010 attacks on two senior army officers, who went into exile.

One of those officers, Lieutenant-General Faustin Kayumba Nyamwasa, a former chief of staff and ambassador to India, denied the allegations at the time saying the authorities had staged the attacks and then accused him of being behind them.

(Reporting by Jenny Clover; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Michael Roddy)