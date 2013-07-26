KIGALI A grenade blast in the Rwandan capital Kigali on Friday killed two people and wounded 32 others, police said, an attack that resembled one earlier this year and others since 2010.

The grenade exploded at around 6:50 p.m. (1650 GMT) at Ubumwe Village, in the capital's Nyarugenge District, police said.

"Two people died on the spot, two others were seriously injured while 30 others sustained minor injuries," the Rwanda Police said in a statement.

The statement added that they had arrested one person in connection with the blast.

There were at least three grenade attacks last year, all in March. One of them killed one person and wounded five others in the north of Rwanda and two other attacks injured six in Kigali.

Another attack in March 2013 which killed one person and wounded eight people.

The landlocked central African nation also experienced a string of such attacks in 2010.

Rwanda's High Court sentenced 19 people to prison terms from five years to life for their involvement in the grenade attacks in the capital Kigali over two years starting in 2010.

