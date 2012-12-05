KIGALI Rwanda may have to cut its 2013 economic growth forecast if $240 million (149.1 million pounds) in international aid remains delayed or suspended, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

"If all the $240 million was withheld ... we might revise that projection down from 7.6 percent to 6 percent growth," Finance Minister John Rwangombwa told a conference in Kigali.

Major donors have withheld aid to the east African country over allegations it is supporting rebels in neighbouring eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

(Reporting by Jenny Clover in Kigali; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Louise Ireland)