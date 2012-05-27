Direct Line expects lower profit before tax due to discount rate change
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc , Britain's largest motor insurer, said it expected profit before tax to fall due to a change in the discount rate.
NAIROBI India's Bharti Airtel (BRTI.BO) said on Sunday it would roll out 3G services in Rwanda in the next quarter and reiterated plans to invest $100 million in the central African country.
Airtel launched its mobile services in Rwanda in March, and presently runs a 2G network. It said then that IBM (IBM.N) and Ericsson would help build and manage its network.
"Although Kigali is currently operating on a 2G network, the company also plans to launch 3G services in the market within the upcoming quarter," the company said in a statement.
"Airtel plans to invest $100 million in its operations over the next three years and will work towards generating both direct and indirect employment opportunities."
Other telecoms firms operating in Rwanda include MTN Rwanda, a unit of the South African company MTN (MTNJ.J) and Tigo Rwanda owned by Millicom International Cellular MICC.D.
As of September, the country had 4.1 million mobile phone subscribers out of its 10.4 million population.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa)
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc , Britain's largest motor insurer, said it expected profit before tax to fall due to a change in the discount rate.
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer, Tesco, is replacing 1,700 deputy managers at its "Express" convenience stores with lower paid "shift leaders" in a restructuring of the business, it said on Monday.
FRANKFURT Uncertainty about post-Brexit tariffs makes it harder for BMW to choose Britain as a production hub for an electric Mini, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.