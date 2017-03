ESSEN, Germany RWE (RWEG.DE) Chief Executive Peter Terium said he was open to considering splitting up the company should the energy market deteriorate further, but added there was no need at the moment to contemplate such a move.

RWE's larger peer E.ON (EONGn.DE) in late November said it would spin off its power generation, energy trading and oil and gas business into a new entity next year, while the future E.ON will focus on power grids, renewables and energy services.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Thomas Atkins)