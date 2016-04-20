The logo of RWE, one of Europe's biggest electricity and gas companies is seen at block F/G of RWE's new coal power plant in Neurath, north-west of Cologne, Germany in this picture taken March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

ESSEN, Germany Environmental campaigners disrupted the annual meeting of German power producer RWE (RWEG.DE) on Wednesday as its boss told investors that scrapping the dividend this year was essential to help safeguard the company's future.

Chief Executive Peter Terium's speech was interrupted twice in its early stages when some among a group of around 25 environmental protesters stormed the stage in the Gruga Halle in Essen, chanting "Your time is up". About 60 percent of RWE electricity production still comes from coal.

RWE surprised investors in February when it proposed suspending dividend payments for the first time in at least 60 years in response to a decline in wholesale power prices and Germany's shift towards renewable power and closure of its nuclear plants.

"The suspension of the pay-out is a difficult step, for all of us. But it's inevitable if we want to get RWE back on track," Terium told investors, pointing to a dismal performance for its shares, which halved over the past year.

"The future of RWE will be decided now," he added.

The dividend decision cost cash-strapped local authorities in north-west Germany millions of euros as they have a combined stake of around 24 percent in the group. But their head Ernst Gerlach said there was now general agreement to back the board.

"Some want to vote against it, but the majority will endorse the management," he told Reuters on Wednesday.

RWE has announced plans to pool and list the healthy parts of its business -- renewables, grids and retail -- by the end of 2016, hoping this will unlock billions of euros in market valuation and improve its access to capital.

Terium said he expected RWE's credit rating to be downgraded further soon. This would in part reflect uncertainty over the level of liabilities related to the storage of radioactive waste as part of Germany's move to phase out nuclear by 2022.

