FRANKFURT German utility RWE (RWEG.DE) is opposed to a sudden exit from brown coal generation, the most polluting fossil fuel, its chief executive told magazine Der Spiegel, adding these plants secured jobs and needed to keep running to pay for their decommissioning.

Following the Paris climate accord earlier this month, which aims to curb global warming by reducing the use of fossil fuels in favour of renewables, coal-dependent companies such as RWE have come under pressure to change their business model.

"By the middle of the century, lignite will no longer play a role for RWE," CEO Peter Terium told Der Spiegel, but added that billions of euros in provisions were needed for decommissioning and environmental costs.

"A part of these obligations still needs to be generated, that's part of the plan. An immediate exit could not be justified economically, not to mention the job cuts and social consequences for the region."

Lignite mining is mostly concentrated in the North Rhine-Westphalia region of western Germany, where RWE is based.

In 2014, 37 percent of RWE's power generation came from lignite, making it the utility's biggest source.

The group earlier this month announced plans to pool its renewable, networks and retail units into a separate entity to gain access to capital markets and win back investors, who have heavily discounted the company in recent years.

Terium said based on current estimates, the new unit would be worth about 20 billion euros (14.57 billion pounds) in market value, compared with RWE's current 6.7 billion.

