FRANKFURT German utility RWE (RWEG.DE) is asking potential buyers of its oil and gas unit DEA RWEDE.UL to submit offers by late December in a deal that could fetch up to 5 billion euros (4.2 billion pounds), three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Wintershall, the oil and gas arm of German chemicals group BASF (BASFn.DE), has been the only group to publicly express interest in DEA so far.

Private equity investors such as KKR (KKR.N) and Blackstone (BX.N) are also likely to hand in bids, while British energy supplier Centrica (CNA.L) is expected to show interest as well, the sources said.

RWE, KKR, Blackstone and Centrica all declined to comment.

