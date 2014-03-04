ESSEN, Germany German utility RWE (RWEG.DE) has updated the list of German and Dutch coal-fired and gas-fired power stations that it has idled or closed permanently due to unprofitable generation margins, amounting to nearly 6,000 megawatts (MW).

The list was published on Tuesday during the presentation of its 2013 earnings report. It also listed another 900 MW of potential closures, which Chief Operating Officer Rolf Martin Schmitz said these were not in immediate focus.

In a new decision, RWE said it had cancelled options to buy 2,200 MW of power from other producers, including western German generator Steag.

It plans further regular review dates in the future for all its 52,000 MW of installed capacity across Europe.

Germany's energy regulator is reviewing a list of intended closures amounting to 42 units and 10,000 MW in total, which he has to approve as part of his role to safeguard network security, which can be undermined when plants go offline.

Utilities have been squeezed by a combination of high fuel prices, plummeting wholesale prices due to Europe's economic slowdown and policies supporting the expansion of renewable power at the expense of conventional generation.

RWE said that closures across Europe since 2011 had amounted to 12,967 MW but that new construction had added 12,482 MW at the same time.

