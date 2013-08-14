The headquarters of German power supplier RWE are pictured in the German town of Essen April 15, 2013. RWE on April 18, 2013 holds an annual shareholders meeting in Essen. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT Germany's No.2 utility RWE (RWEG.DE) followed peers by announcing cuts in generating capacity, blaming an expansion of renewable energy that has pushed many gas and coal-fired plants into losses.

Germany's utilities are suffering from plunging wholesale power prices, down by about a fifth year-to-date, and subsidised renewable energy that takes priority feeding into the grid, reducing the hours that many conventional plants can run.

"In view of the latest price developments on power exchanges and the continuing, subsidy-driven solar boom, the situation is far from being remedied," Chief Executive Peter Terium said in a letter to shareholders.

RWE said it would take offline 3,100 megawatts (MW) of power plant capacity in Germany and the Netherlands, about 6 percent of its European total 52,000 MW, and added it was assessing similar steps for further plants.

A source told Reuters on Monday that the group was planning to idle or shut down thousands of megawatts of capacity.

On Tuesday, larger peer E.ON (EONGn.DE) said it had already shut down or idled about 6,500 (MW) of capacity and may close or mothball more than the 11,000 MW it has previously put under review.

NO GREAT EXPECTATIONS

Operating profit at RWE's conventional power generation business, accounting for 17 percent of the group's total, was down by 62 percent year-on-year at 690 million euros ($913.31 million) in the first half, triggering further savings efforts at its power plant division.

Having recently fallen to a 10-year low, shares in RWE and E.ON have proven to be a challenging investment, with little growth prospects in the foreseeable future.

"You shouldn't have great expectations when it comes to growth. The amount of electricity in Germany shrinks, there is less demand for the product," said Thomas Deser, senior fund manger at Union Investment, which holds 0.55 percent in RWE, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"The company should try to lower costs as much as possible and become a reliable dividend machine," he added.

RWE said recurrent net income rose by 19 percent to 1.99 billion euros in the first half of the year, which the group said was mainly due to an arbitration ruling under which Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) had to reimburse RWE for overpayments on gas purchases.

Analysts had, on average, expected the group to post first-half recurrent net income of 2.09 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7555 euros)

(Editing by Peter Dinkloh and David Cowell)