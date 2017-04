FRANKFURT RWE (RWEG.DE) hopes it can overcome a crisis at its British unit npower by 2018, its chief executive said, after the business swung to an operating loss in the past financial year.

"What happened there (in Britain) was a disaster," Peter Terium said in a speech, pointing to a rapid loss of customers and billing issues that drove npower into the red.

"We hope to be out of the valley of tears in the UK by 2018."

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)