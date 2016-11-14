FRANKFURT Some of RWE's (RWEG.DE) municipal shareholders have recently sold their stakes in the German utility, Chief Financial Officer Markus Krebber told analysts following the release of nine-month results.

RWEB GmbH, the municipalities' key investment vehicle, has recently sold 11.34 million shares worth $1.3 billion, reducing its stake to 14.18 percent, according to filings, Reuters data shows.

Municipal shareholders are RWE's single biggest shareholder, owning nearly a quarter in the group.

