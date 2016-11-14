Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
FRANKFURT Some of RWE's (RWEG.DE) municipal shareholders have recently sold their stakes in the German utility, Chief Financial Officer Markus Krebber told analysts following the release of nine-month results.
RWEB GmbH, the municipalities' key investment vehicle, has recently sold 11.34 million shares worth $1.3 billion, reducing its stake to 14.18 percent, according to filings, Reuters data shows.
Municipal shareholders are RWE's single biggest shareholder, owning nearly a quarter in the group.
Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centres, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion (793.4 million pounds), including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Google parent Alphabet Inc posted fourth-quarter profit below analysts' estimates on Thursday, hurt by a higher tax rate, but analysts cheered the company's progress in diversifying its business beyond advertising.