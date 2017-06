FRANKFURT RWE's (RWEG.DE) decision to suspend its dividend for a second consecutive year has drawn fierce criticism from its largest shareholder group, which said it had hoped for a small payout.

"You can assume that we are deeply disappointed," said Ernst Gerlach, head of VkA, which represents the powerful municipal shareholders that together hold a stake of about 23 percent.

"We are frustrated that we have to make another sacrifice after having already made a contribution to the group's recovery last year."

