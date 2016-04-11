The logo of RWE, one of Europe's biggest electricity and gas companies is seen at block F/G of RWE's new coal power plant in Neurath, north-west of Cologne, Germany in this picture taken March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT A German court will rule on June 15 on whether claims brought by Russian holding firm Sintez against German utility RWE (RWEG.DE) over a failed takeover attempt in 2008 are valid, it said on Monday.

Sintez is claiming 691 million euros (555 million pounds) in damages following RWE's decision in 2008 to pull out of a partnership to jointly take over Russian electricity generator TGK-2 (TGKB.MM).

RWE had originally partnered with Sintez in the deal but then dropped the plans, citing uncertain market conditions amid the global financial crisis.

As a result, Sintez filed a claim for $1.41 billion with the London Court of International Arbitration, which was dismissed.

However, the regional court in the city of Essen last year allowed Sintez to pursue damage claims against Juergen Grossmann, RWE's chief executive from 2007 until 2012, but not against RWE itself.

Both Grossmann and Cyprus-based Sintez unit Rustenburg subsequently appealed to the higher regional court in the city of Hamm as the next higher legal authority.

Following a hearing on Monday, the Hamm court said in a statement it may seek legal opinions regarding British and Russian law which it says had been relevant in previous decisions and may have to be taken into account before deciding whether the lawsuit was valid.

