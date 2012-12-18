Next chairman John Barton to retire in August
LONDON British clothing retailer Next said its chairman John Barton will retire in August and be succeeded by Michael Roney.
DUBLIN The Irish government has decided to oppose Ryanair's (RYA.I) bid to take over Aer Lingus AERL.I after studying details of the plan, Transport Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday.
The bid is currently being investigated by the European Commission on competition grounds.
"The commission will make its determination in its own time but what is the case is that the government isn't supporting the bid," Varadkar told journalists.
"We won't cooperate with their remedies package... We don't see any advantages for Ireland in what is being proposed."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Conor Humphries and Louise Heavens)
LONDON British clothing retailer Next said its chairman John Barton will retire in August and be succeeded by Michael Roney.
BERLIN The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2016, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday, with increased state spending, higher private consumption and construction more than offsetting a drag from foreign trade.
SINGAPORE Oil prices were stable on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output while rising production elsewhere kept crude futures within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.