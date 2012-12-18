An Aer Lingus pilot gives a thumbs up to the ground crew after docking at the gate at the Chopin International Airport in Warsaw February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

DUBLIN The Irish government has decided to oppose Ryanair's (RYA.I) bid to take over Aer Lingus AERL.I after studying details of the plan, Transport Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday.

The bid is currently being investigated by the European Commission on competition grounds.

"The commission will make its determination in its own time but what is the case is that the government isn't supporting the bid," Varadkar told journalists.

"We won't cooperate with their remedies package... We don't see any advantages for Ireland in what is being proposed."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Conor Humphries and Louise Heavens)