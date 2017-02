Ryanair aircraft are pictured at Edinburgh Airport in Scotland May 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

BRUSSELS Irish budget carrier Ryanair (RYA.I) is seeking EU regulatory approval for its third takeover bid for former Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus AERL.I, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The Commission, which acts as EU competition watchdog, said on its website that it would decide by August 29 whether to clear the deal. Ryanair notified the Commission of its bid on Tuesday.

The Commission vetoed Ryanair's 2007 attempted takeover of Aer Lingus, in which the Irish government holds a 25 percent stake.

