DUBLIN Ryanair (RYA.I) said it remains confident of securing European Union approval of its bid to take over Irish rival Aer Lingus AERL.I despite a statement of objections issued by the European Commission on Tuesday.

"Ryanair ... remains confident that its offer for Aer Lingus will receive competition clearance following any fair assessment by the Commission," the airline said in a statement.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mike Nesbit)