DUBLIN Britain's competition watchdog has dismissed a Ryanair (RYA.I) appeal against a previous ruling that it has to sell most of its stake in Irish rival Aer Lingus AERL.I, it said on Friday.

The Competition Commission upheld the previous decision that Ryanair's 30 percent stake in Aer Lingus could substantially reduce competition on some routes.

"Ryanair's appeal dismissed," a commission spokesman said in a statement.

The British watchdog has jurisdiction over the Irish airlines due to 11 routes between Ireland and Britain where Ryanair flights compete with those of Aer Lingus or partner Aer Arann.

(Reporting by Sam Cage; Editing by Pravin Char)