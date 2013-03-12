DUBLIN Ryanair (RYA.I) is to announce a deal to buy 200 aircraft from Boeing (BA.N) on Sunday, the Irish Independent newspaper reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

Ryanair has said it is in talks with Boeing about a large deal it would likely be signed later in the year. Industry sources told Reuters in late January that a deal was weeks away.

A Ryanair spokesman on Tuesday said the company does not comment on "rumour or speculation."

The Irish Independent said the deal would be worth $18 billion (12 billion pounds) at list prices. Boeing typically provides a significant discount to list price on large orders.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)